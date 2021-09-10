Apple Announces Premiere Date For New Scripted Series ‘Swagger’ Inspired By Kevin Durant’s Hooping Experiences

We now have a premiere date for Kevin Durant’s Apple TV series Swagger.
Friday (Sep.10), Apple announced in a press releases Swagger the scripted series loosely based on NBA superstar Kevin Durant’s experiences from creator and showrunner Reggie Rock Bythewood, Durant’s Thirty Five Ventures, and Imagine’s Brian Grazer will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on October 29, 2021. The show’s first season will be ten episodes long, with the first three episodes dropping on its premiere date. New episodes will drop weekly every Friday thereafter through December 17, 2021.
The show stars O’Shea Jackson Jr., Isaiah Hill, Shinelle Azoroh, Academy Award-nominee Quvenzhané Wallis, Caleel Harris, James Bingham, Solomon Irama, Ozie Nzeribe, Tessa Ferrer, Tristan Mack Wilds, and Jason Rivera. It “explores the world of youth basketball, and the players, their families and coaches who walk the fine line between dreams and ambition, and opportunism and corruption,” the press release revealed.
Official synopsis per Apple TV:
Photo: Apple TV / Swagger