EXCLUSIVE: The Cast of Really Love Explain How They Know When They Are Making Love To Someone

Black love is front and center in the film Really Love. Cassius Life had the opportunity to talk with the stars of the film all about it more.

Really Love follows Isaiah (Kofi Siriboe), a “struggling artist” who wants to make an honest living doing the one thing he loves: creating art, but he is creatively stuck. However, he finds inspiration when he meets Stevie (Yootha Wong-Loi-Sing), an aspiring lawyer. It doesn’t take long for the two to get into a whirlwind romance with plenty of ups and some challenges that threaten to derail their relationship.

In our interview with Really Love’s stars, we asked Siriboe, Wong-Loi Sing, and Tristan Mack Wilds, who plays Siriboe’s long-time friend, Nick, about one particular moment in the film. The two lovers exchanged thought-provoking dialogue during a passionate and intense scene that serves as the coronation of Isaiah and Stevie’s relationship. After viewing one of Isaiah’s paintings that we learned from the film’s director Angel Kristi Williams was actually painted by Atlanta-based artist Gerald Lovell, Stevie asks him, “How do you know when a painting is finished?” Isaiah follows her up by asking, “How do you know when you’re makin’ love to someone?”

In the film, we pretty much got the answer to that question through action, but we wanted to see if the actors could put that into words.

“I guess for me, I’m going to say, when you stop thinking, when it’s really just flowing, and you let yourself be there, you let yourself go,” Siriboe began. “You’re like, oh, sh*t, I guess this is love. You know what I’m saying?”

“Yeah, it’s almost like fully surrendering, being able to be present. Usually, there’s always a level of consciousness going on, and you’re like, okay, so that’s what we’re doing. But if you just fully surrender, you can actually have that transcending experience. And that’s when you let go,” his gorgeous and extremely talented co-star, Wong-Loi-Sing, added.

Wilds, an R&B star and an actor who knows a thing or two about love, got even deeper in his response to the question.

“You just feel it. You just feel it’s different. It’s not a physical thing. Sh-t, a lot of times, it’s not even a mental thing. Like it supersedes just your physical, mental, emotional,” Wilds explains. “It’s something that hits every checkmark, but also the checkmarks that you don’t know of. That’s how you know you’re making love. It’s something that hits all of those checks, but also something that it reaches something that’s past what you, what you can feel, you know what I’m saying?”

Deep.

During our conversation, we also touched on the struggle creatives endure when trying to convince their parents that what they are doing is a “real job” and should be taken seriously. You can peep their answers and the full interview above and definitely add Really Love to your Netflix queue immediately.

Photo: Really Love