GOAT Launches Its Fall Exhibit, A Week-Long Digital Shopping Experience

GOAT, our favorite online sneaker marketplace is giving you a chance to score some very rare apparel, jewelry, and more.

Monday (Sept.13), GOAT announced the launch of its Fall Exhibit, which it describes as “a week-long digital shopping event, bringing together the entities that best reflect the state of style in 2021.” The first exhibit will feature 1-of-1 pieces from A$AP Nast, Ama Lou, and Soo Joo Park’s personal collections and archival luxury and cultural artifacts from vintage specialists, including Horror Vacuo, Middleman, Tried and True Co., Tyranny + Mutation, and Earthling VIP.

Speaking on the Fall Exhibit, Sen Sugano, Chief Brand Officer of GOAT Group, said in a press release:

“It’s evident that fashion is circular as we often see vintage staples paired with new pieces. We’re thrilled to launch this unique digital exhibit and shopping event with notable creatives and boutiques who bring diverse perspectives in style. These exclusive products affirm our belief in circularity as they continue to shape a global narrative that makes style more inspiring, meaningful, and sustainable than ever.”

Not only will acquiring one of these rare items will add some heat to your collection, but your purchase will also be helping a great cause. GOAT announced that a portion of the proceeds would benefit Color Compton, an organization working with youth of color in Compton to help them succeed in creative industries. The organization works with students by introducing them to the histories of people of color while using artistic mediums to develop personal narratives, gain leadership skills, and build community relationships.

Dope.

The digital event begins on Monday, September 13th at 10 AM PT and ends on Sunday, September 19th at 11:59 PM PT.

Photo: GOAT