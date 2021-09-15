How Lewis Hamilton Bought His 2021 Met Gala Table To Highlight Black Designers

Auto racing star Lewis Hamilton attended this year’s Met Gala sporting some serious drip, and he brought a few Black designers with him to celebrate how they have energized Hamilton over the past year-and-a-half as well as highlight the importance of diversity in the fashion world. Three of them were Edvin Thompson, Jason Rembert, and Kenneth Nicholson, who all accompanied the 7x Formula One champ and posed for photos alongside Hamilton and their creations.

Hamilton was interviewed by Keke Palmer during Vogue’s livestream of the gala and said, “Tonight, I’m really fortunate. Anna [Wintour] agreed to host my table, and I’ve brought four incredible, young, black talented designers, and so we’ve got a great host of people tonight, and it’s just about highlighting beauty and excellence and talent.”

Hamilton has been outspoken with regard to inclusion and his stance against racism. “We’re living in a time where diversity and inclusion is so important, and that’s why I started [The Hamilton Commission] within my own sport,” says Hamilton. In July, Hamilton also started Mission 44, which supports minority youth in achieving their full potential. “I realized it’s very similar in the fashion industry,” he continued. “A lot of young brands and designers don’t have the same opportunities, so that’s what really set me off.”

Stylist and Aliétte designer Jason Rembert dressed a number of celebs for Monday evening, including Lil Baby and Mary J. Blige.

Jamaican-American designer Edvin Thompson, founder of the label Theophilo, was the mind behind the outfit for sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, and she was in love with her phoenix-inspired dress. As Thompson stood beside her, Richardson beamed on the red carpet and told reporters, “I feel delicious! I feel like Cinderella!”

Hamilton wore attire by Kenneth Nicholson, who was grateful for the opportunity and encouragement. “Thank you so much for your generous support and leadership concerning this years Met Gala,” Nicholson wrote on his IG. “You are truly showing the world the impactful power of what is possible when we choose to make space for one another. It was truly my highest honor to work with you on this momentous feat.”

Hamilton was proud to use the annual event to showcase Black creativity and open up discussion for greater inclusivity. “The Met is the biggest fashion event of the year,” he told Vogue. “And for this theme, I wanted to create something that was meaningful and would spark a conversation so that when people see us all together, it will put these Black designers at the top of people’s minds.”