Uh Oh LOL: Met Gala Chef Responds After Keke Palmer Roasts His Food

The 2021 Met Gala chef is defending his menu for the “party of the year” after Keke Palmer went in on the food.

In case you missed it, the famous actress and all-around entertainer hit social media to roast the menu. Keke posted a photo of her Met Gala plate on Monday and captioned it “This is why they don’t show y’all the food. I’m just playinnnn.” Now Swedish-Ethiopian chef Marcus Samuelsson says Keke’s plate wasn’t an accurate depiction of the available eats. From TMZ:

“Marcus Samuelsson — the restaurateur/chef who helped select the 10 up-and-coming chefs who created the Met Gala menu — tells TMZ … for starters, yes, Keke’s picture is in fact some of what was served at the $30k-$50k per ticket soiree. As for Keke’s plate, Marcus tells us it was barley [sic] topped with roasted mushrooms, tomato salad with corn and zucchini slices. Marcus says food, like anything, is a matter of taste, and it tasted plenty good. Marcus says the 3-course meal was delicious … and the feedback he got has been incredible.”

As also mentioned by “Wild Side” singer Normani, the food was all plant-based.”Some of the fare included 6 hors d’oeuvres and a watermelon pumpkin salad. Dessert included an apple topped with chocolate mousse … because this event’s about as boujee as it gets,” TMZ adds.