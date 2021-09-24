Jon ‘Bones’ Jones Arrested On Domestic Violence Charges — Details Inside

UFC Star Jon Jones has been arrested on domestic violence charges, new reports state.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, who spoke with ESPN, Jones was taken into custody this morning, hours after being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. Here’s what we know so far, courtesy of ESPN:

“Jones is being charged with misdemeanor battery domestic violence and injuring or tampering with a vehicle, Officer Larry Hadfield of the Las Vegas Metro PD told ESPN. He is currently being held at Clark County Detention Center, per online inmate records. His total bail is $8,000, but Jones is on a 12-hour hold, per records. Jones was arrested at 5:45 a.m. Friday at a resort near Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road, Hadfield said. The UFC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.”

While the UFC did not respond immediately, Jones’ adviser Richard Schaefer has went on record to say: “The facts are still developing, we really don’t know yet the full story so I’m not going to make any comment until I have a chance to talk to Jon and until we see see how this plays out.”

We will continue to keep you updated on the facts in this case as they unfold. Prayers up for Jones’ family at this time.