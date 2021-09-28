Will Smith Reveals He Once Wanted Both Halle Berry & Misty Copeland As Girlfriends While Staying Married

In the latest November issue of GQ, journalist Wesley Lowery had a transparent one-on-one with Hollywood megastar Will Smith. The 53-year-old actor opened up to Lowery about a number of topics, including how he decided on movie roles, why it would be “a disservice to think of [his upcoming project Emancipation] as a ‘slavery movie,'” his own feelings of lust for other women.

He even admitted that even though Jada Pinkett Smith is the love of his life, at one point, he wanted several girlfriends on the side– specifically Halle Berry and ballet great Misty Copeland. The names of the women he was interested in were revealed when he had sessions with Michaela Boehm, an intimacy coach.

“It was okay to think Halle is fine,” the 53-year-old said. “It doesn’t make me a bad person that I’m married and I think Halle is beautiful. Whereas in my mind, in my Christian upbringing, even my thoughts were sins. That was really the process that Michaela worked me through to let me realize that my thoughts were not sins, and even acting on an impure thought didn’t make me a piece of shit.”

He continued, saying that having a harem of women with him has long been an idea of his.

“I don’t know where I saw it or some shit as a teenager, but the idea of traveling with 20 women that I loved and took care of and all of that, it seemed like a really great idea,” the Philly legend candidly said.

While there have long been rumors of Will and Jada engaging in relations with people outside of their marriage, Will confirmed Jada did have nonconventional ideas when it came to their union.

“Jada never believed in conventional marriage,” he said. “Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship. So she grew up in a way that was very different than how I grew up. There were significant endless discussions about, what is relational perfection? What is the perfect way to interact as a couple? And for the large part of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the only relational perfection.”