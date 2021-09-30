Supreme x True Religion Collaboration Made Official With Fall 2021 Collection

Last week, there were hints of a possible collaboration between streetwear label Supreme and denim company True Religion. First, Skateboarder Tyshawn Jones popped up wearing a purple co-branded hoodie that had fans curious to see if there was more. That team-up has now come to fruition with a new five-piece collection announced for Fall 2021.

The True Religion x Supreme collaboration features a Denim Trucker Jacket ($268), Hooded Sweatshirt ($238), Denim Cargo Pant ($238), and Beanie ($40). The last item, a 6-Panel cap, will be available at a future date. The collection employs True Religion’s iconic horseshoe stitching motif, which was reportedly inspired by the Buddha’s smile, with the Supreme logo as well as the classic depiction of The Enlightened One.

True Religion CEO Michael Buckley spoke on how the deal gives his company a seal of approval with today’s fashionistas and tastemakers. “A partnership with Supreme is the ultimate testament to any brand’s cultural relevance,” he said in a press release. “I speak for everyone at True Religion when I say that we are thrilled and honored to have been selected as one of Supreme’s partners.”

The True Religion x Supreme Fall 2021 collection drops online and stateside today, Thursday, September 30, at 11 a.m. EDT. The gear will then be available in Japan’s Supreme stores on Saturday, October 2, 11 a.m. JST. Check out the gallery below for a closer look at the wares.