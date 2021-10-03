50 Cent Shares Why He and Nicki Minaj Would Make A Great Couple in a Romantic Comedy

50 Cent’s new Starz series Black Mafia Family features a number of his hip-hop friends, including Snoop Dogg and Eminem. However, Fiddy recently appeared on Jalen Rose’s podcast Renaissance Man to reveal another rapper he’d like to work with, and it wouldn’t be in a series like Power or BMF.

“You know who would probably be fun to work with?” he told Rose. “Nicki Minaj would be fun to be in a romantic comedy with.” Fifty highlighted the fact that he and Minaj both came from the tough neighborhood of South Jamaica, in Queens, NY. “I kinda understand her a little bit more than the other people. When she’s being an asshole, it’s because she’s telling you, ‘You’re not going to take advantage of me.'”

Although he might be open to acting lovey-dovey with her on-screen, one thing Fiddy won’t do is take her medical advice too seriously. Minaj has been getting dragged for statements about her cousin’s friend suffering from swollen testicles because of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Last week, the “In Da Club” rapper visited Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and Kimmel asked 50 Cent about his thoughts regarding Minaj’s relative. “I heard that you got — and I know this is supposed to be a surprise—but I heard you got Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend’s testicles to be on this show. Is that true?”

“Listen, you didn’t look at the details of that situation,” Fiddy replied. “The details said he was about to get married. I think the testicles; it could be from the bachelor party.”

“Nobody said that,” 50 continued. “Why nobody thought about the bachelor party? Now, if you had a really good bachelor party and then stuff starts swelling, it was Pfizer!”