Trini TV Host Blasts Nicki Minaj For Exposing Her Cousin’s Friend’s “Flat Tire” In “Outlandish” Vaccine Statements [Video]

Nicki Minaj has been under fire for spreading inaccurate information regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, per her “cousin’s friend.” Now, one of her own countrymen, Trinidad’s Jason Williams, is calling her out.

In case you missed it, the rap icon hopped on social media and said that her cousin’s friend got vaccinated and then became impotent, implying that there may be a causal relationship between the two. After revealing that a vaccine was required to attend the Met Gala, adding that she was not going to getting vaccinated just to attend the event, Nicki carried on with the tidbit about her cousin’s friend.

“My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied,” Nicki wrote in the follow-up tweet. Needless to say, it went viral immediately.

Covering the story for Port of Spain, Trinidad, CNC3’s Jason Williams went on a hilarious 2-minute rant about Nicki’s statements being “outlandish.” He called her out for tweeting the alleged story with no research to connect the COVID-19 vaccine and impotence. To top that off, he dragged her for putting her cousin’s friend’s “flat tire” on front street AND for never having collaborated with anyone from Trinidad.

“Besides that outlandish statement, she always talks about Trinidad and she’s from Trinidad — she’s yet to collaborate with somebody from here,” he said, after saying he expected better from the superstar.

Do yourself a favor and take two minutes to watch the clip below.