Drunken Man Unintentionally Joins His Own Search Party: “Who Are We Looking For?”

We can’t lie — this story made us a laugh out loud on this beautiful Friday.

When a man went missing after drinking during a night out with his friends, his neighbors formed a search party to find him. Somehow, the Turkish man — 50-year-old Beyhan Mutlu, who’d reportedly wandered into the woods on the night in question — joined that search party without realizing the good samaritans were looking for him.

From the NY Daily News:

“Citing local media reports, Vice reports that Mutlu spent hours scouring neighborhoods near where he’d been boozing with friends to help locate a missing person being sought by authorities and concerned community members. When Mutlu realized the volunteers were calling his name, he solved the mystery.