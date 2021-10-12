The First Trailer For Colin Kaepernick’s Limited Netflix Series ‘Colin in Black and White’ Has Arrived

Netflix gave us a tease of Colin Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay’s co-created limited series with the streaming network. With the premiere date quickly approaching, we now have a full trailer.

The series is described as a coming-of-age story that follows the life of a young Colin Kaepernick (Jaden Michael) as he navigates life as a Black teen while being raised by the white parents he adopted him. Kaepernick serves as the narrator for each episode that showcases the different situations he experienced in his young life. Whether it be his lifelong mission to be respected as a quarterback, learning he doesn’t have the same privileges as his white parents, dating, and of course his crown, aka that beautiful head of hair.

Along with the release of the trailer Netflix also shared a blog post featuring words from Kaepernick and DuVernay talking about the limited series and how it came to be. When asked how the show came to be, Kapernick said, “After meeting Ava DuVernay in 2017, I knew she was the right person to collaborate with. I shared my idea to create a series based on my high school years, and she said, “Ok, Let’s do it.” And we started working together to bring these stories to life in the most impactful and compelling way possible.”

DuVernay added:

Colin called me and shared that he wanted to tell the story of his childhood somehow. What interested me was the idea that, through his story, I could shed light on a core belief that I hold: that we can all be the hero, the lead character, of our own lives. It sounds simple, but it’s a powerful idea. Are you the supporting character in your life? Taking cues from others? Your story only mattering when it’s tangential to someone else? Or is your story centered within you? Your hopes and dreams and priorities and beliefs planted in the forefront, not the background. Bottom line, I was interested in the process of becoming the star of your own life. This doesn’t mean not being of service to others or being selfish and ego-driven. It means having the confidence to stand up and stand strong for oneself so that you can be the best version of yourself. Through Colin’s story, the team and I were able to explore this idea in ways that we hope will resonate with the audience.

Colin in Black and White also stars Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker as Colin’s parents Rick and Teresa. The limited series begins streaming exclusively on Netflix beginning October 29, 2021, with six 30-minute episodes directed by DuVernay, Robert Townsend, Angel Kristi Williams, and Kenny Leon.

Peep the powerful trailer below.