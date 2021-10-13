“Red Light! Green Light!” ‘Squid Game’ Is Officially Netflix’s Biggest Show Ever

Ever since Hwang Dong-hyuk’s deadly Korean survival series Squid Game hit Netflix, it’s all anyone can talk about.

The show follows hundreds of Korean citizens struggling with massive amounts of debt. They’re all given the opportunity to settle that debt, and then some, by winning children’s games. While the bargain sounds simple enough, what the 456 players don’t know is that if they lose, they die.

After dropping less than one month ago, Squid Game has already been confirmed as Netflix’s biggest show EVER. Yesterday, the streamer took to Twitter to announce the news, tweeting: “Squid Game has officially reached 111 million fans — making it our biggest series launch ever!” See below.

While Creator Dong-hyuk is happy with his open-ended series finale, he has been entertaining the idea of a second season. He also revealed it was his own financial hardship that partly inspired Squid Game:

“So back in 2008, I had a script that I had written, which I was running around with trying to get investment, but it didn’t work out and it wasn’t made into a movie. So that actually put me into a really difficult financial situation — I was broke,” he told THR. “So I spent a lot of time killing time in comic book cafes, reading. And I read a lot of comic books revolving around surviving death games — manga like Liar Game, Kaiji and Battle Royale. And well, I read some stories about these indebted people entering into these life and death games, and that became really immersive for me because I was struggling financially myself. I was even thinking that I would love to join a game like that, if it existed, to make a bunch of cash and get out of this terrible situation. And then that got me thinking… Well, I’m a director; why don’t I just make a movie with this kind of storyline?”

So, tell us, have you tuned into Squid Game yet? It gets off to kind of a slow start, but obviously, it’s worth your time!