STREAMED: Young Thug Drops Second Studio Album “Punk,” Mac Miller’s “Faces” Finally Lands On Streaming Services, & More

Young Thug — Punk

Two years removed from So Much Fun and its deluxe edition, Young Thug unleashes his newest album, Punk.

The 20-song LP is a star-studded extravaganza, complete with appearances from Drake, Doja Cat, J. Cole, and Travis Scott. A$AP Rocky and Post Malone also show up to the a-list party. But the big guest stars don’t stop there. Elsewhere on the LP, frequent collaborators Future and Gunna pop up. Plus, the LP contains posthumous spots from Mac Miller and Juice WRLD.

Thug recently spoke with Complex about why the new album shows a different side of his artistry. “I usually don’t show emotion, which is why my storytelling songs be so hard,” he explained. “Y’all usually don’t see nothing from me, so when you hear a song that’s really serious, you’re like, ‘Oh my fucking God.’ You remember [I’m] human. Like, ‘OK, he is human, and he’s saying shit that we’re really going through right now…Punk is just real life stories. The whole album is purified. It’s just real.”

Get real with Young Thug below.

Mac Miller — Faces

Seven years after being released as a mixtape, Mac Miller’s Faces finally lands on streaming services.

The fan-favorite project features a slew of beloved collaborations, including “Friends” with ScHoolboy Q, “Polo Jeans” with Earl Sweatshirt, and “Rain” with Vince Staples. Rick Ross, Mike Jones, and Sir Michael Rocks are also among the featured acts.

To go along with the streaming debut, the Mac Miller estate also released Making Faces (A Short Film). Directed by Sam Balaban, the 6-minute doc features archival footage and interview segments. “Music is the most important thing in my life,” Miller explains in the film. “For better or for worse, I always try to keep it as open and honest as possible. I want people to feel like they can be right there with me. That goes for the ups and the downs.”

Watch the film above and stream Faces below.

Lil Durk — “Pissed Me Off”

Lil Durk keeps churning out new music at an impressive pace. This time around, he keeps that machine moving with the release of his newest single, “Pissed Me Off.”

Produced by matthewfm, the new single features vivid lyrics about the danger that lurks. “[They] ran inside my crib, but the Glock 10 was by the bed,” he explains. “I’ll give my gun to India before I put it in your hand.” Later, he shouts out King Von and DThang.

Durk has been on quite a run. He recently appeared on Drake’s “In the Bible” and Nardo Wick’s “Who Want Smoke??” Remix with G Herbo and 21 Savage. He also recently joined Lil Baby on H.E.R.’s “Find a Way” and dropped a joint project with Baby in Voice of the Heroes.

A video for the new song is slated to arrive tomorrow. Listen to “Pissed Me Off” below.

Summer Walker feat. JT From City Girls — “Ex For a Reason”

Things are heating up for Summer Walker. As the R&B songstress gears up to release her newest project, she debuts a new single “Ex For a Reason” featuring JT from the City Girls.

“I got what I know she still wants / And I make him do what she don’t,” Walker brags on the track, which was produced by Sean Garrett, Buddah Bless, and Boogie. “It’s too much for her to take / Give a fuck what she got to say.”

For her part, JT comes in with the same theme in mind. “You his ex for a reason so / Ain’t no motherfuckin’ reason to be reasonable / You the type I slap out,” she warns. “Keep playing I’ma snap out / Call his phone ever again, I’ma black out.”

Listen to “Ex for a Reason” below.

Dom Kennedy — From the Westside with Love Three

Dom Kennedy made his name with From the Westside, with Love, a series of musical projects that launched back in 2010. The sequel arrived in 2014 and now, the trilogy is complete with the third installment out today.

“I bounce back then I put in work / I do it for the real all over the earth,” Dom announces on the opening track. “I go from soundcheck to designing shirts / Your opinion doesn’t count, you’re not from the turf.”

The third installment of the series features Quentin Miller, TeeFLii, Frank, MyGuyMars, and production from the likes of Hit-Boy and Mike and Keys.

This year, Kennedy revealed why he was centered on this effort. “My focus right now is on From the Westside with Love Three and just innovating the music game again,” he told Uproxx. “Putting some new energy and honesty into it again, whether it gets appreciated, celebrated, whatever, that’s not my business.”

Stream From the Westside with Love Three below.