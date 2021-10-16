Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Black Adam’ Rocks The DC FanDome In First Look Teaser

The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change. That’s what Dwayne’ The Rock’ Johnson has promised since the announcement of his passion project Black Adam.

Saturday (Oct.16), during the DC FanDome virtual event, Johnson gave us our best glimpse of himself as the iconic anti-hero Black Adam. While not delivering a full trailer, DJ did bring fans tuned in a clip that features a bunch of mercenaries running into Johnson’s Black Adam and learning firsthand how powerful and outright badass he is.

Unfortunately, what we didn’t get to see in the clip is the Justice Society of America, the superhero’s who constantly bump heads with Black Adam. The group comprised of Atom-Smasher (Noah Centino), Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan) made appearances during the DC FanDome event to talk about the scope of the film. Still, we didn’t get to see them in action, BUT we did glimpses of their costumes in the movie.

Speaking about the film before sharing the clip, Johnson described it as a “gigantic passion project” and that it’s the kind of project “that comes along once in a lifetime,” and he was “born to play it.”

Johnson revealed the film is currently in post-production and is still being worked on, but he didn’t want to leave us without seeing anything and brought us the clip. Black Adam arrives in theaters on July 29, 2022.

So enough talk from us, get your first glimpse of Johnson in Black Adam below.

Photo: Warner Bros. / Black Adam