Utah Jazz Star Jordan Clarkson Signs Deal With lululemon, Becomes Global Ambassador

NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson is a spark of the bench, but he definitely belongs in the starting five when it comes to his drip.

The action on the NBA hardwood isn’t the only thing returning, the tunnel walk where we get to see our favorite professional hoopers get a fit off is also back. Clarkson is making sure his drip is as strong as his hoop game by signing a new partnership deal with lululemon that will see him become a Global Ambassador for the brand.

Clarkson arrived in style ahead of the Utah Jazz season opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder, rocking Black lululemon Lab Utilitarian Pants and New Venture Blazer to announce his new partnership with lululemon.

In a statement, Clarkson about his new partnership with lululemon:

“I’m excited to become lululemon’s newest Global Ambassador— it’s a brand I’ve known for some time, and we share a vision for supporting and encouraging physical, mental, and social wellbeing. I never try to fit into a box, and lululemon understands that who we are as individuals is empowering and unique. Through our partnership, I’ll dive deeper into my love of style by working with them to develop and test out the best in class technical fabrics and designs they’re known for.”

Congrats to Jordan Clarkson. Maybe this will help him dethrone the reigning swag champ, Serge Ibaka.

Photos: Klutch Sports/ lululemon