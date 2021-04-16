Business, Man: Dwyane Wade Purchases Ownership Stake In Utah Jazz & Twitter Salutes Him

Well, Dwyane Wade‘s time away from basketball didn’t last too long.

The 3-time NBA champ has returned to the sport he loves by way of team ownership. Wade has purchased an ownership stake in the Utah Jazz and doesn’t want a cushy desk job in the franchise– he wants to be hands-on and have an active role. Wade is, of course, not the first retired NBA player to become an owner, and he’s looked at other greats like Grant Hill, Shaq, and Michael Jordan and wants to do the same.

“This goes way beyond the dream I had to just play basketball in the NBA,” Wade told ESPN. “I’ve seen Shaq do it in Sacramento. I’ve seen Grant Hill do it in Atlanta. I’ve seen Jordan do it in Charlotte. If this partnership is going to be anything like my relationship is with Ryan, there are going to be a lot of things that I’ll want to be involved in.”

The Miami hit legend is aware of how lucky he is to get this opportune and help mold an NBA franchise without suiting up.

“… Unfortunately, people in my community don’t get this opportunity, and I do not take it lightly to have this opportunity. To make real change, this is where you have to be — at the top — and Ryan knows that. I’m thankful for him, and I know too that I bring a lot to this partnership outside of just my basketball knowledge and skills.”

The Ryan he speaks of is the majority owner and team governor Ryan Smith who purchased the Utah Jazz from the Miller family for US$1.66 billion in October 2020.

