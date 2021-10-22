Lyft’s 2017-2019 Safety Report Reveals 115 Fatalities, Over 4,000 Sexual Assaults, & More

The various dangers associated with ride share apps have become common knowledge, but a recently released safety report from Lyft makes those risks all the more clear.

In the safety report, the company reveals that between 2017 and 2019 ten people were killed in physical altercations and more than 4,000 people were assaulted during Lyft rides. 105 people also reportedly died in fatal car crashes involving a Lyft vehicle during this time.

Head of Policy Development and Research, Jennifer Brandenburger, said in a blog post that these kinds of incidents are “statistically very rare,” occurring in “0.0002 percent of rides.” “While safety incidents on our platform are incredibly rare, we realize that even one is too many,” Brandenburger wrote. “Behind every report is a real person and real experience, and our goal is to make each Lyft ride as safe as we possibly can.”

Sexual assaults also reportedly increased from 1,096 in 2017 to 1,807 in 2019, with a total of over 4,000 sexual assaults reported over those three years. At least 360 of those victims were subjected to “non-consensual sexual penetration” — or, rape.

“The report was long overdue, coming at least two years after Lyft originally said that it would be published,” The Verge notes. “It represents the first set of publicly available data regarding the safety of Lyft’s ride-hailing platform and how it compares to national US averages. The company is currently facing multiple lawsuits from victims of sexual assault and rape.”

Read the full report from Lyft here. It is beyond disgusting, to say the least.