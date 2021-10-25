Ratchet Happy Birthday: Drake Gifted The Exact 2007 Rolls Royce He Struggled To Rent At Beginning Of Career

The October’s Very Own head honcho, better known as Drake, celebrated his 35th birthday this Sunday.

The mega rap star had a star-studded party in Los Angeles that had everyone rocking their best cowboy fits– Wrangler jeans, bolo ties, and all. But with someone as rich as Drizzy, he has the ability to buy just about anything on the planet, so his birthday begs the question, what do you get for the person who has everything?

Thankfully, Drake’s got some pretty close friends, namely Future The Prince, who knew just what to get him. So the DJ and manager decided to gift his good friend a Rolls Royce Phantom from 2007. Why he copped a car from over ten years ago may seem odd to some, but it’s the meaning behind the big body whip.

“Back in 2007, we used to finesse this Rolls Royce Phantom rental to convince people in the city we were destined to make it. I used to scrape together 5k a month somehow to keep up appearances,” Drake writes on Instagram, describing the car’s part in his journey to fame.

Drake goes on to explain how it was the car he drove while waiting to pick up his old girlfriend from class, the car that he drove to studio sessions while recording the groundbreaking mixtape So Far Gone and even drove it to Montreal for his first show ever.

“Even though I don’t recommend putting yourself in financial trouble for material things I realize now that this was just my way of extreme manifesting,” writes Drake. “I needed to see it and feel it and have it to believe that I could see and feel and have anything I wanted. Today in 2021 my brother @futuretheprince tracked down the exact car I use to stress over and gifted it to me… it’s mine now. Manifestation complete.”