Big Bigot Energy: Floyd Mayweather Rejects Young Fan’s Photo Request Over Painted Nails [Video]

A recent video shows Floyd Mayweather rejecting a fan’s photo request. Mayweather’s reason? The young boy’s nails were painted.

Just as discussions surrounding Dave Chappelle’s disparaging comments in The Closer heat up, another famous man is seen on camera belittling people for their gender expressions — and it’s really disgusting.

From TMZ:

“TMZ Sports has learned a young fan was hoping to get a snap with Floyd after the Clippers vs. Grizzlies game at Staples Center on Saturday … so he hopped on the court to approach him, but was shut down immediately after Mayweather got a glimpse of his nails. ‘You got painted nails, I don’t take pictures with guys with no painted nails,’ Floyd is heard saying in the video as his bodyguard gets the fan to back up.”

Watch the clip below. The fan’s reaction is exactly right, as he labels the boxer a “homophobe,” adding “Floyd doesn’t want to take a picture with me because my nails are painted. Bruh, really?! I didn’t mean to rush him like that.”

The fan sent a picture of his black manicure to TMZ; check it out here. Apparently, Mayweather did take pictures with other people, just not that fan in particular. “Witnesses tell us Floyd had zero issues taking pics with other people after the game … posing and smiling on the court with another fan,” TMZ adds.

Who cares what color a person’s nails are? Men of all sexualities paint their nails, but leave it to Mayweather, a known bigot, to react how he did. Let us know your thoughts on the ugly ordeal.