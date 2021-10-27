‘Squid Game’ Creator Responds To LeBron James Criticism of The Show’s Ending, Clowns ‘Space Jam A New Legacy’

King James’ critique of the Squid Game ending didn’t sit well with the show’s creator.

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk didn’t bite his tongue when sharing his thoughts about LeBron James’ feelings towards the ending of his surprise hit Netflix series. During a post-game press conference following a preseason game, James expressed his displeasure with ending while talking with Anthony Davis in front of reporters. We won’t repeat what he said because we don’t want to spoil it for those who haven’t or are still watching it, but James did not like it.

Speaking with The Guardian, Hwang was asked about what he felt about James’ comments and, in his response, slam dunked on the Los Angeles Lakers all-star’s film, Space Jam: A New Legacy.

“Have you seen Space Jam 2?” Hwang inquired in response to James’ criticism. “LeBron James is cool and can say what he wants. I respect that. I’m very thankful he watched the whole series.”

While it was critically panned and currently sits at a 26% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie was called a success for Bron and Maverick Carter’s production imprint SpringHill Company, bringing in $32 million on its opening weekend, grossing $163 million worldwide.

As for the ending, don’t count on Hwang changing it to appease James or anyone else who didn’t like it.

“But I wouldn’t change my ending,” he stated. “That’s my ending. If he has his own ending that would satisfy him, maybe he could make his own sequel. I’ll check it out and maybe send him a message saying, ‘I liked your whole show, except the ending.'”

LeBron James did respond to Hwang’s comments and cheekily asked in a tweet, “This can’t be real, right??!! I hope not.”

Expert Twitter user flipped the video of James talking smack with Phoenix Suns’ hooper Cameron Payne into a meme to fit the situation.

Maybe James and Hwang can work together on the likely second season of Squid Game.

Photo: Harry How / Getty