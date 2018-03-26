Philadelphia Eagles’ Michael Bennett Turns Himself in After Felony Charge

Amid the Philadelphia Eagles locker room clearout that comes with winning a championship, they acquired Michael Bennett.

But what the Eagles may not have known about is Bennett’s legal whirlwind stemming from Super Bowl LI in Houston. On Friday, Bennett was indicted by the grand jury in Harris County, Texas on a felony charge of injury of the elderly. Bennett allegedly injured a 66-year-old paraplegic person who was controlling access to the field. The incident occurred just after the Patriots’ historic win over the Atlanta Falcons, where Bennett took the field to celebrate with his brother Martellus, a tight end for the Pats at the time. The formal charge means Bennett could face up to 10 years in prison.

“The Houston Police Department says one of their officers witnessed Bennett push 3 stadium employees — including the woman in the wheelchair. The extent of the woman’s injuries is unknown — but cops say wheelchair did not flip over due to its weight … and she still works at the stadium,” writes TMZ, which makes the charges seem a bit frivolous. The Houston Police Department urged Bennett to turn himself in immediately, but according to his lawyer, Rusty Hardin, he was out of the states.

Defensive end Michael Bennett with the @Eagles heading into Harris county court after being charged with injuring an elderly, paraplegic woman during the 2017 Super Bowl in Houston. pic.twitter.com/4O1W2k5Fn5 — Stephen Morgan Fox 26 (@StephenOnFOX) March 26, 2018

And as promised, Bennett turned himself in on Monday after the judge turned down his initial request for bail. The judge also rejected Hardin’s request to skip the handcuffs when he’s booked.

“We treat everyone the same in this court,” Judge Robert Johnson told Bennett, according to KHOU.com. The Bennett brothers have both made noise during the off season. Michael found a new home in the Eagles, and Martellus announced he’s hung up his cleats for good. He’s ready to give his body a rest and put his creativity to work at his company, The Imagination Agency.

“I’ve decided to move on from the world of football and into the fantastical and wondrous world of creativity. I’m beginning what I believe to be my life’s work,” Bennett said on Twitter.