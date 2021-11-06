Eleven Struggles To Adapt To Life In California In New ‘Stranger Things 4’ Teaser

We now know that the action is shifting from Hawkins, Indiana, to California in Stranger Things 4.

Saturday (Nov.6), Netflix dropped another teaser for the highly-anticipated fourth season of its popular original series Stranger Things. The streaming giant has been methodically dropping details about Stranger Things 4, like hinting at the return of Dr. Brenner, a new giant monster, the haunted Creel House, and Eleven having to confront her past. Now, we know the show’s setting will primarily take place in California.

The teaser arrived on what is now known as Stranger Things Day because it also happens to be when Will Byers went missing in the show, taking us on an adventure with our favorite young adventurers into the fictional spooky world of the upside-down. Eleven narrates the trailer that shows her struggling to adjust to her new life in California after relocating with Will and his family in the previous season.

While she paints a rosy picture with her words in a letter written to her boyfriend Mike telling him she is excited about spring break because she will get to see him, the exact opposite is going on. Life isn’t getting any easier for the young teen still grappling to find out who she is. Based on the clips put together in the roughly 1-minute clip, she might find out cause we see run-ins with the government, some military action, and even an explosion.

Just like the other teasers released before this one, we’re left with more questions than answers. We’re just going to have to wait until Netflix decides to give us a full trailer and drop the show sometime in 2022 to get those answers.

Step into the teaser below.

Photo: Netflix/ Stranger Things 4