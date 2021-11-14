Will Smith Gets Candid About The Abuse His Mother Faced At The Hands Of His Father

While on his latest press run, Will Smith surely hasn’t been scared to open up.

The actor has revealed a lot of personal details about his relationship with his wife, Jada Pinkett, and now he’s delving deeper into the darker moments of growing up with an abusive father in his household.

In the sixth episode of Will Smith: The Best Shape Of My Life on YouTube, Smith voice over old family photos about a night that will forever live on in his mind, in which he regrets his actions.

“Each of my siblings remember that night in the bedroom with my standing their in the doorway. I watched my father punch my mother so hard in the side of her head so hard that she collapsed. I saw her spit blood,” Smith Says. “That moment in that bedroom, probably more than any other moment in my life, has defined who I am today.”

Despite being just a kid, he finds himself at fault for not stepping in that night.

“Within everything that I have done since then — the awards and accolades, the spotlights and the attention, the characters and the laughs — there has been a subtle string of apologies to my mother for my inaction that day. For failing her in that moment.”

He goes on to explain that despite being a blessing in his life, his father was also one of his greatest pains because of his temper issues and alcohol dependency.

Smith admits that while his father never got over his issues, it inadvertently helped him confront his own, saying, “And while he never learnt to overcome his own demons, he would cultivate in me the tools to confront my own.”

