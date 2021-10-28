Jada Pinkett-Smith Gets Real Honest About Her Sex Life With Will Smith, Twitter Reacts

Jada Pinkett-Smith and her mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris (“Gammy”), spoke with Gwyneth Paltrow on their latest episode of Red Table Talk, and Pinkett-Smith made some eyebrow-raising comments about her intimate life with her husband, Will Smith.

“It’s hard,” Jada said halfway through the sit-down, at about the 14:18 mark. “I mean, the thing Will and I talk about a lot is the journey. We started in this at a very young age, you know, 22 years old. That’s why the accountability part really hit for me, because I think you expect your partner to know [your needs], especially when it comes to sex. It’s like, ‘Well, if you love me, you should know. If you love me, you should read my mind.’ That’s a huge pitfall.”

Gammy agreed with her daughter and said that, after five years of marriage to husband No. 3, she and Rodney Norris feel like they can discuss anything. “[B]ut the conversation about sex is difficult,” Gammy added.

For many years, Will and Jada appeared to be the exemplar of #marriagegoals. However, over the past few years, the Hollywood A-listers’ have become increasingly more open about their struggles with a “picture perfect marriage.” After rumors of dabbling in non-monogamy, Pinkett-Smith confirmed her own “entanglement” with R&B singer August Alsina. And his own separate interview with GQ, Will Smith revealed that his wife was the one who suggested they explore an unorthodox union because of her own experiences around matrimony.

In light of Pinkett-Smith’s repute, and her congrats to Paltrow for “having some of the best sex these days” at 49 years old and with a new husband, fans started speculating that she and Will were suffering in the intimacy department.

However, Pinkett-Smith immediately went on her Twitter page and said her comments were being taken out of context. “Only because I got time today,” she tweeted. “Stop making up headlines. Watch the @RedTableTalk I did with @GwynethPaltrow for yourselves. Will and I have NEVER had an issue in the bedroom. Thank you.”

Pinkett-Smith’s statement of NEVER having bedroom issues with Will Smith sound somewhat different from her tune last year. “[Yo]u and I were going through a process of healing,” she said to Will during their own infamous Red Table Talk. “We did everything possible to get away from each other only to realize that it wasn’t possible.”

She then went on to her explain her “entanglement” by saying, “I just wanted to feel good, because it has been so long since I felt so good and It also felt nice helping somebody to heal.”

As the couple proudly shared with the world, despite whatever may be going on between them, “We ride together, we die together — bad marriage for life.”