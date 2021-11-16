Why Chris Tucker Blames Weed For Quitting Ice Cube’s “Friday” Movie Franchise

Friday has many a breakout star, but none possible as big as Chris Tucker.

The hilarious best friend made a name for himself with his iconic voice but never appeared in the movie’s other installments Next Friday and Friday After Next. While his character indeed would have still been a hit, now we know why Tucker may have moved on to other scripts– he blamed in on the bud.

“Back then, I gotta tell you, one of the reasons why I didn’t do the second one is because of the weed,” Tucker said in a recent interview. “Because I said, ‘Man, that movie became a phenomenon. I don’t want everybody smokin’ weed.’ I never really told people this because I kinda forgot about it, but it was one of the reasons why I didn’t do it. Because I said, ‘I don’t want to represent everyone smokin’ weed.’ I kinda made it more personal than a movie, and that’s one of the reasons I said, ‘Nah, I don’t want to keep doing that character.'”

The 1995 classic follows a young Chris Tucker (as Smokey) and Ice Cube (as Craig Jones) who somehow gets fired on his day off. As a result, the two best friends find themselves owing a drug dealer some money after getting high on their own supply. So, they’ve got to pay back the money they owe or be killed as hilarity –and wild events– ensue throughout the rest of the day. After Tucker’s exit in the follow-up movies, he’d be replaced by Mike Epps’ character, Day Day Jones as Craig’s cousin to bring the comedic relief.