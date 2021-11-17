J. Cole Petitions For Clemency On Behalf Of Death Row Inmate Julius Jones [Details]

It seems Oklahoma is set to execute inmate Julius Jones tomorrow, November 18, despite public outrage. Now J. Cole is speaking up and joining the fight for clemency in Jones’ case.

In 1999, Jones was convicted for the murder of a white man by the name of Paul Howell. Jones, a 19-year-old Black teen when he was accused of shooting Howell outside of his parents home, is now 41 years old and still maintains his innocence.

After Kim Kardashian tweeted out some details about what the death penalty is like in Oklahoma, letting everyone know Jones’ life is in the hands of Governor Stitt, J. Cole retweeted the disturbing thread with his own message.

“Read this please. Then share. Oklahoma is a day away from executing a man,” he said his followers. “The evidence that this man is innocent is overwhelming. So much so that the state parole board recommended to the governor that he not be executed. With 1 day left of his life, the governor hasn’t acted.”

As mentioned by Cole, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-1 to recommend commuting Jones’ sentence to life in prison with the possibility of parole, instead. Jones apparently had an alibi for Howell’s murder that was not presented in court and he did not match the shooter’s description. In exchange for a plea deal self-proclaimed “getaway driver” Christopher Jordan, who did match the description, said Jones pulled the trigger. Jordan received 15 years in prison and other inmates have claimed he admitted to the crime while doing his time behind bars.

We are praying for Jones. Join the fight below.