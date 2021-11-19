Man Of The People: Jay-Z & Team Roc Host New York Job Fair At Madison Square Garden [Photos]

Jay-Z and the Roc Nation team are doing all they can for the culture right now, including organizing a job fair for New Yorkers seeking employment.

Yesterday, November 18, Roc Nation and the REFORM Alliance hosted the ‘Team Roc New York Job Fair,’ in an effort to revitalize the city’s workforce. Held at Madison Square Garden, there were tons of highly sought-out employers in the building, including JP Morgan, Spotify, Warner Music Group, the National Football League (NFL), Hot 97, Foot Locker, Live Nation, 40/40 Club, PUMA, Union Square Hospitality Group, and more. Hip Hop icons Jadakiss and Angie Martinez also came through to share words of encouragement, as well as speak on the impact the event is projected to have on the New York community.

“The job fair, which was open to the public, sought to uplift countless New Yorkers seeking employment - many of whom are formerly incarcerated, single parents, veterans and members of poverty alleviation and workforce development programs,” Team ROC stated via press release. “Attendees were treated to a full range of services to build their professional careers such as resume building and interview preparation support, grooming services, access to professional attire, community resources, on-the-spot professional headshots and business cards, and expungement aid – many of which are resources often overlooked.”

At a time where millions have been left unemployed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, this move from Hov and his team is right on time. As always, Jay-Z is on site with exactly what’s needed for the people, dedicating his resources to uplift entire communities. Check out another photo below. We certainly hope Hov brings this fair back annually.