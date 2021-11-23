Dinosaurs Rule The Past & Haunt The Present In New ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Prologue

A new prologue gives us our best look at the dinosaurs in the upcoming film Jurassic Park Dominion.

In a new Jurassic Park Dominion prologue, we’re going 65 million years into the past when the dinosaurs ruled the Earth. A fact sheet revealed that the five-minute unique precursor to the next film in the Jurassic Park franchise is directed by Dominion director and co-writer Colin Trevorrow and will not be featured in the movie. It serves as the beginning of the events to come when Jurassic World Dominion roars into theaters this summer.

As mentioned above, the prologue takes us back to a time when no humans existed, and the giant dinosaurs ran things. The prologue also introduces us to several new species of dinosaurs we have never seen in any of the Jurassic Park films. Each dino was created by the legendary Industrial Light & Magic, which has created visual effects for every Jurassic film, including Jurassic World Dominion.

The prologue also brings us to the present when dinosaurs are now living amongst men after the events of Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom. We see a tyrannous rex being tracked through the woods before it ends up interrupting a fun night at the drive-in movie theater. This is the chaos Dr. Ian Malcom (Jeff Goldblum) feared would be reintroduced into the world when Jurassic Park’s creator John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) decided to bring back the long-extinct creatures for his amusement park.

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard star as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing and are joined by Academy Award winner Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum, who reprise their roles as Dr. Ellie Sattler Dr. Alan Grant, and Dr. Ian Malcolm. The film also features BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, Emmy nominee Mamoudou Athie, Dichen Lachman, and DeWanda Wise.

Step into the Jurassic World Dominion Prologue below.

Photo: Universal Pictures / Jurassic World Dominion