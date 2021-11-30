The Rock Surprises Army Vet With Custom Truck At Movie Premiere As Gift For His Charitable Work

Dwayne, “The Rock” Johnson, may be known as the movie world’s biggest action hero, but the retired pro wrestling superstar celebrated a real-life action hero this past Thanksgiving weekend. Johnson initially planned to give away the Porsche Taycan that he drives in his Netflix movie Red Notice at a recent screener, but the German luxury automaker wasn’t on board with that, so Johnson took matters into his own hands and decided to give away his own truck instead.

Attendees were treated to concessions for free, but Johnson wanted to learn about everyone there so he could show out one person in particular. “There’s a dude here, I read his story, and I was really impressed by his story. I want to highlight him,” he said to the audience. “His name is Oscar Rodriguez.”

The movie star then went over a list of the reasons he chose to honor Rodriguez that day: a Navy veteran, a community leader at his local church, caretaker for his 75-year-old mother, and volunteer at a shelter for women who are victims of domestic violence.

“I’m just speechless,” Rodriguez told Johnson, “I feel so uplifted.” Johnson then walked Rodriguez outside, where he showed him a souped-up truck. Rodriguez, who follows The Rock on social media exclaimed, “I can’t tell you how many times I’ve seen you in this truck!”

“It is my truck,” Johnson replied, “and now it’s your truck! You do a lot of good for people, brother. The gym. The church. Your mom. Women. Women who need that support. Who are going through it… This is why I say kindness matters. Thank you for your service.”

Rodriguez was overwhelmed by the gesture and cried as Johnson presented him with the truck. He then went on his own IG account to share the moment and his feelings. “Kindness knocked me to the floor and Love got me up for a hug. What a day! I’ll cherish every moment for the rest of my life. God is good. Jesus is Lord. The Rock is Awesome. Goodness Wins. Life is Wild. Never give up! It’s all just LOVE! ❤️🤍💙.”