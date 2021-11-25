CASSIUS Movie Guide: Why “Free Guy” and “The War With Grandpa” Are The Perfect Thanksgiving Movies

‘Tis the season to be jolly…and stay the f*ck home to watch some new movies.

Whether you’re waiting for the turkey to be done or borderline comatose right after dinner, having something to watch is an essential part of the holiday weekend. Check out some of the titles we’ve handpicked for you down below.

If the classic film of the family sliding their feet under the table and getting mushy when they realize how much they love each other, then we at least have one action-packed movie for you thanks to Free Guy where a bank teller finds out that he’s actually a background player in a video game which inspires him to step out and save the day.

We grabbed the guys Jameer Pond, Gray Rizzy, and Stephon Bishop to chop it up about the 2021 action film.

“We had the Truman Show, The Lego Movie, Ready Player One, a lot of elements of Fortnite,” says Stephon Bishop, of the Ryan Reynold’s led flick that also stars Lil Rel. “It was able to play off of all those things and elements and still came out dope.”

The trio also gets a chance to talk about The War With Grandpa where a kid finds himself getting his personal space taken over when his Grandpa finds himself in some legal trouble (not paying attention to the self-check-out will do that to you) and returning home expectedly.

Let us know which movie you decided to watch while stuffing your face with leftovers, thanks to the latest episode of The CASSIUS Thanksgiving Movie Guide.