Dwanta Claus Is Back! The Rock Teams Up With Salt & Straw For New Boozy Holiday Ice Cream Pack

One thing about Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson: he’s going to get to a bag and have fun doing it.

The famous athlete turned extremely well-paid actor has joined forced with Salt & Straw again just in time for Christmas. As part of his collaboration with the ice cream company, a bevy of holiday flavors hilariously named “the Dwanta Claus” exclusive pack will be offered. There are five flavors in total this year and they’re all inspired by The Rock’s cheat meal favorites.

“Dwanta’s Teremana Spiked Eggnog employs Teremana Tequila, silky custard, amontillado sherry and nutmeg; meanwhile, PB&J (Pretty Badass & Jolly) Coconut Banana Pancakes includes golden bites of fluffy coconut pancakes adorned with homemade peanut butter cups and marionberry jam,” Hype Beast notes. “Further down the menu, Naughty Nutty, Tipsy Toasty Teremana Pecan Pie melds the aforementioned tequila with spiced cream and crispy-edged, sticky pecan pie, while Chocolate Gooey Brownie and Double Fold Vanilla speak for themselves.”

For every pint sold, Salt & Straw will donate a dollar to the World Central Kitchen. Teramana Tequila will match every dollar donated, according to the ice cream company’s website.

“I love the holiday season and Dwanta Claus is ready to Rock & Roll! No better way to do that than with our wonderful partners at Salt & Straw and of course, a splash of my world-famous Teremana Tequila,” The Rock said in an official statement. “I always say, ‘it’s nice to be important but it’s more important to be nice’, so we have the opportunity here to give back and support those who are in need within our community, all while bringing some smiles to people’s faces with some delicious, naughty and nice Teremana-infused ice cream flavors.”

Head over to Salt & Straw to cop the five-pack special for $65.