Netflix Taps Dave Chappelle, Kevin Hart, Seth Rogen, & More To Headline New Comedy Festival

The show must go on! If there were any lingering questions as to how Netflix feels about working with Dave Chappelle anymore, then his inclusion in the platform’s upcoming comedy showcase is a clear seal of approval that he is not leaving their fold any time soon.

The 11-day Netflix Is A Joke Festival will also feature names like Kevin Hart, David Letterman, Wanda Sykes, and more than 130 other jokesters yukking it up all over Los Angeles starting April 28, 2022.

The Netflix is a Joke fest was initially slated to happen last April, but the pandemic halted the affair. And a delay that was supposed to last for a few weeks has turned into a two-year setback. With the loosening of coronavirus restrictions and a growing return to normalcy, though, Netflix is ready to resume its plans of entertaining visitors and residents all throughout the City of Angels.

Robbie Praw, Netflix’s Stand-up and Comedy Formats director, was enthusiastic about the project in his press statement. “It’s absolutely thrilling for Netflix to be hosting a comedy festival of this magnitude in Los Angeles,” he said. “We were so disappointed to postpone the event last spring and our line-up of comedians can’t wait to bring much needed laughs to audiences in LA and around the world on Netflix. Netflix Is A Joke Festival is going to give comedy fans the opportunity to see the greats and discover new voices in one of the greatest cities in the world.”

Some other noteworthy tidbits about the event include:

“Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration” with Margaret Cho, Wanda Sykes, Eddie Izzard, Sandra Bernhard, Bob the Drag Queen, and more at the Greek Theater (notably absent from the current lineup is Hannah Gadsby);

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias becoming the the first stand-up comedian to perform at Dodger Stadium; and

“The Hall: Honoring the Greats of Stand-Up,” the festival’s closing event that will honor some of the premier names in comedy today as well as pay homage to legends and trailblazers including Richard Pryor, George Carlin, Joan Rivers and Robin Williams at the Hollywood Palladium.

Presales for the event begin tomorrow, December 7, and tickets will be available to the general public three days later on Friday, December 10 at 10 a.m. at netflixisajokefest.com.