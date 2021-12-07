Cancel Who? Dave Chappelle To Perform At Netflix Comedy Festival In 2022

Cancel culture might have to hold an L this year. Dave Chappelle has been slotted to perform at a Netflix comedy festival in 2022.

As spotted on Yahoo! Entertainment the stand up legend will participate in Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival. The announcement is sure to take his fans and naysayers by surprise. His last Netflix special The Closer was deemed as offensive to many in the LGBT+ community causing even some Netflix employees to protest against the Washington D.C. native and senior leadership at the streaming giant. The backlash gained so much momentum Dave eventually addressed the criticism and confirmed he would be willing to meet with representatives from the LGBT+ community.

In turn the event series will feature programming specifically to highlight the LGBT+ community. STAND OUT: An LGBTQ+ Celebration (recorded) will be an all-star night of entertainment with Bob the Drag Queen, Eddie Izzard, Fortune Feimster, Gina Yashere, Guy Branum, James Adomian, Joel Kim Booster, Judy Gold, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Marsha Warfield, Matteo Lane, Patti Harrison, River Butcher, Sam Jay, Sandra Bernhard, Scott Thompson, Solomon Georgio, Tig Notaro, Trixie Mattel, Wanda Sykes and more to be announced soon.

The festival will take place across over 25 venues including Dodger Stadium, Hollywood Bowl, The Greek Theatre, The Forum, Crypto.com Arena, formerly STAPLES Center, Hollywood Palladium, The Theatre at Ace Hotel, The Orpheum Theatre, The Wiltern, TCL Chinese 6 Theatres, YouTube Theater, The Comedy Store, The Dynasty Typewriter, The Fonda Theatre, The Laugh Factory, The Troubadour, The Improv and more.

“It’s absolutely thrilling for Netflix to be hosting a comedy festival of this magnitude in Los Angeles,” said Robbie Praw, Director, Stand-up and Comedy Formats, Netflix. “We were so disappointed to postpone the event last spring and our line-up of comedians can’t wait to bring much needed laughs to audiences in LA and around the world on Netflix. Netflix Is A Joke Festival is going to give comedy fans the opportunity to see the greats and discover new voices in one of the greatest cities in the world.”

Photo: Earl Gibson III