Kanye West and Drake Selling Amazon-Exclusive Limited Edition Gear To Free Larry Hoover

Kanye West and Drake held their Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert last night, and the event was exclusively streamed via Amazon Prime Video and the Amazon Music app. Now, the pair of hip-hop heavyweights are teaming up with Amazon again, and they’ve worked with Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia on a limited edition clothing collection that can only be found on the Amazon Fashion Store.

There will be a 72-hour window, which started during the Hoover Benefit Concert, and supporters of the imprisoned Gangster Disciples co-founder can pre-order six different items (ranging from $60-$400).

Ye and the 6 God may have had their issues lately, but Rap-A-Lot Records founder J. Prince was able to negotiate a truce between them two months ago and bring the legends together for this project. “IF YOU FAIL TO PLAN YOU PLAN TO FAIL,” Prince posted to his IG feed in early October. Alongside Kanye, Prince also stood with Larry, Hoover Jr. and Winndye Jenkins (Hoover Sr.’s mother) for a photo in advance of last night’s collaboration. “Good plans in the making to free our brother Larry Hoover,” Prince continued in his caption, “with the support of @champagnepapi and @kanyewest #TheArtandScienceOfRespect.”

West has worked with Balenciaga on notable projects in the past, most notably raising $1 million to help DMX’s family and also for his own album DONDA. Check out the gallery below to see what’s for sale, and you can order your gear by visiting the Amazon Fashion Store.