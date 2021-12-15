Kanye Needs To Stop Singing For Kim To “Run Back” Because Court Filings Make It Clear Kardashian Wants Out

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have provided us with the picture-perfect example of how seemingly romantic gestures, especially when carried out in public spaces, can actually be toxic attempts at coercing a former spouse or significant other into returning to a relationship they have moved on from.

During the live-streamed “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert put on in Los Angeles by former rivals Drake and Kanye West last week, Yeezus stood in front of around 70,000 concertgoers and sang, “Run right back to me…more specifically, Kimberly” in an apparent effort to woo Kardashian back into his arms.

A lot of people thought it was sweet and romantic for the same Disney fairytale-ish reasons we all thought it was sweet and romantic back in the ’90s when Dwayne Wayne broke up Whitley Gilbert’s wedding while professing his Johnny-come-late-as-hell love to her. After all, Kardashian attended all of Kanye’s Donda release events and even wore a wedding dress to one of them, so maaaaybe there was a chance reconciliation was back on the table, amirite?

Well, it looks like the answer the “will they/won’t they” question is a definitive “no” as newly revealed legal documents show Kardashian is dead serious about divorcing Ye and that it’s too late for counseling to fix what has long been broken, according to TMZ.

Kim reportedly filed documents last Friday to restore her marital status to “single,” and included in those documents the declaration that “No counseling or reconciliation effort will be of any value at this time.”