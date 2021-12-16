Kevin Durant & His Company Thirty-Five Ventures Ink Multi-Year Deal With Coinbase

Kevin Durant ensures that he will be in a good space financially once he hangs up his Nike sneakers.

The Brooklyn Nets superstar and his company Thirty-Five Ventures officially nailed down a strategic partnership with Coinbase, the cryptocurrency exchange platform.

As part of the new multi-year partnership, the highly efficient hooper will become the face of Coinbase and promote the company across all of his business ventures. The deal will also see Coinbase ads be featured on Durant’s sports-based website Boardroom. Coinbase will also support Durant’s foundation and youth programs.

The new partnership is not the first time Thirty-Five Ventures and Coinbase have worked together. Durant’s company invested in Coinbase back in 2017. This new multi-year deal directly results from the relationship between them growing. Per HYPEBEAST, Kevin Durant’s company will also work with Coinbase to “grow the awareness of NFTs and the use of Coinbase as the main platform.” Thirty-Five Ventures and Coinbase will also be teaming up to release exclusive NFT drops, plus educate users about the world of cryptocurrency if you haven’t joined in on the digital currency fun already.

Speaking on the deal with Bloomberg, Rick Kleinman, Durants longtime manager and co-founder of his company, said, “Kevin does very, very few brand deals and that was by design. They’re this new model of brand partner for us, where they do integrate in all different parts of our business.”

Durant and Thirty-Five Venture’s deal with Coinbase joins a growing list of other partnerships. Before KD dissed the Knicks and joined the Brooklyn Nets, he inked a partnership deal with American-based headphone company Master & Dynamic and dropped limited edition headphones.

We are curious to see the fruits of this partnership with Coinbase.

Photo: Nic Antaya / Getty