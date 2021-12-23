Trey Songz Being Sued For $20M By Woman Claiming Sexual Assault In Miami Nightclub

Trey Songz (real name: Tremaine Aldon Neverson) is closing out 2021 with a new lawsuit from someone who originally accused the R&B crooner of sexual assault last year. According to paperwork filed in Florida on Monday (Dec. 20), the plaintiff is a Georgia woman named Jauhara Jeffries, and she alleges the unwanted encounter happened at the popular Miami nightclub E11VEN.

Jeffries first sued the singer last year for $10 million under the pseudonym Jane Doe, but her claim was dismissed “without prejudice because of a technical error.” So this time, she’s taking Songz to court for twice that amount, using her real identity, and retained new counsel. “[Jeffries] doesn’t want to hide behind the Jane Doe, she doesn’t want to be ashamed of what happened to her,” said her lawyer Ariel Mitchell to The Daily Beast.

Per the suit, Jeffries met Songz at a 2018 New Year’s Eve party held at the Miami Beach home of Sean “Diddy” Combs, and the singer invited her and her friends to E11EVEN. It then says that she was dancing on a couch when Songz reached under her dress and penetrated her with his fingers, but he quickly pulled away when Jeffries turned to look at him. “Plaintiff immediately got off of the couch, sat down, and was in a state of shock,” the suit continues.

The documentation states that Jeffries and her friends left the club with Songz afterwards. “[Fearing] more assault, plaintiff began recording defendant Songz for her own safety,” it reads. Jeffries alleges that Songz attempted to snatch her phone, but the “plaintiff thwarted his efforts.” At that point, says the lawsuit, Songz made his driver stop the car and “threw her onto the street.”

Jeffries has named Diddy and E11EVEN in her suit this time as well. Neither Diddy nor Songz have made any public comments on the case, but E11EVEN did release a statement to the Miami Herald. “We have reviewed the complaint with our counsel and it is clear that neither E11EVEN nor its employees were involved in the incident which is alleged to have happened approximately four years ago,” it says. “It is our intention to seek to be dismissed from the complaint promptly. E11EVEN does not condone the actions alleged in any manner.”

Songz addressed the situation last year, after it was tossed out of court due to a technicality. “Y’all remember Jane Doe claimed I sexually assaulted her in Miami?” he tweeted in August 2020. “She wants me to pay for her therapy and the rest of her school cause of ‘all the trauma she’s been through.’” He then posted an exchange from an alleged acquaintance of Jeffries that refuted her claims.