Video Of Trey Songz’s Drink Allegedly Being Spiked At Club Sparks Debate Online

Trey Songz has gone viral again.

However, this time around, it’s not because of one of his stunts that involved spit and two women. Instead, a video popped up online of Trey partying at a club with a drink in his hand when a woman walks up and pours what was left of her beverage into his. But since no one knows exactly what was in the woman’s drink, Twitter has dubbed that his drink may have been spiked.

In the video, you can also see Trey’s bewildered reaction as he saw the pour, stared in her direction, then back down at his drink. He seemed to be obviously aware of what happened and possibly skeptical of taking another sip.

As the clip continued to make the rounds online, many people found it funny and had the jokes ready. In contrast, others pointed out that it could be a pretty serious incident, and if a man had done it to a woman, the reaction would be extremely different.

Take a look at the responses below and let us know how you feel.