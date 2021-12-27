Draymond Green Has Smoke For Karl-Anthony Towns For Saying Russell Westbrook Is A Stat Chaser

Draymond Green had time for Karl-Anthony Towns.

Karl-Anthony Towns is currently at home chilling due to being in the NBA’s health and safety protocols, but he’s found a way to keep himself busy. The Minnesota Timberwolves all-star big man sat down virtually with social media personality Adin Ross on Twitch and had some interesting comments to say about Russell Westbrook.

“He definitely gets stats. He chases stats” Towns said when he was asked about the Los Angeles Lakers point guard. “I think he’s a hell of a player, though. I don’t care what anyone says, you know how hard it is to get a triple-double? And he plays hella hard.”

Draymond Green, who also just got placed in the league’s health and safety protocols, caught wind of the soft shade and hopped into the comment section to hit KAT with a “this you” moment.

“I once watched from the bench due to us beating the Twolves ass, and he was in the game down 20 with 2 mins to go. Come on man. Stop talking to people about the “bros” and yelling this is a “brotherhood.” SMH,” Green wrote.

KAT’s comment’s come on the heels of Westbrook’s forgettable performance during the Lakers’ Christmas day matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. LeBron James stuck up for his teammate after the game telling reporters: