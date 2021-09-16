Karl-Anthony Towns Gets Fed Up With Vaccine Misinformation & Calls Out Anti-Vaxxers

Karl-Anthony Towns is fed up with the misinformation regarding the COVID-19 vaccination.

The Minnesota Timberwolf recently came forward as more people continue to make excuses for not wanting the jab.

“Every day I see a new excuse why people ain’t getting the vaccine,” he wrote in a tweet. “Ya starting to get creative with these ‘reasons’ though and it’s actually really funny.”

Towns didn’t stop there and began to interact with fans who agreed with him, citing anti-vaxxers who tout fake information that has no backing.

“Same people that make crazy false narratives have no facts AT ALL, are too lazy to do the research. They just make judgement if the narrative is true or false to seek some kind of weak ass entertainment,” he tweeted at one follower who scoffed at people who get their info from Facebook.

He went on to explain how the virus has affected his own family over the past two years. Back in March 2020, both of his parents were feeling sick and tested positive for COVID-19. While his mother was admitted into the hospital, his dad, Karl Sr., was released and told to quarantine at home.

His mother’s condition worsened as she was eventually put into a medically-induced coma, put on a ventilator, and sadly passed away in April. Towns also revealed that aside from his mother, Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, six other family members also died of complications from the coronavirus.

“I’ve been through a lot, obviously starting out with my mom,” Towns told ESPN at the time. “Last night, I got a call that I lost my uncle. I feel like I’ve been hardened a little bit by life and humbled.”