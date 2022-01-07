YEEZY GAP Announces “Engineered By Balenciaga” Collection

Kanye West is looking to add yet another touch of luxury design to his GAP deal. YEEZY GAP has announced a forthcoming “Engineered By Balenciaga” collection.

This week the apparel brand announced yet another potential monumental move to regain relevancy in youth culture. According to a press release Ye will pioneer a new creative exploration with the YEEZY GAP universe. The collaboration is being billed as “the first of its kind launch that will see Ye’s peerless vision bring together the most influential designer of his generation, Demna, with iconic American brand, GAP.” The memo continues “YEEZY GAP Engineered By Balenciaga continues Ye’s commitment to bringing creativity to the forefront and delivering his vision of utilitarian design for all.”

While this is indeed a big announcement for GAP the collaboration should not come to those that have closely been following Ye’s fashion choices. Demna has been styling the “All Of The Lights” rapper throughout his entire DONDA run; including his memorable fits from the public listening sessions. Additionally the two worked together on an “Engineered by Balenciaga” merch collection for DONDA and a DMX tribute t-shirt.

The YEEZY GAP “Engineered By Balenciaga” collection is slotted for a 2022 global release alongside continued YEEZY GAP release.

Photo: YEEZY GAP