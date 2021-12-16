Kanye West Debuts New YEEZY GAP Pieces At Rolling Loud Los Angeles

Kanye West recently pulled up to Coachella as a surprise guest during Future’s set. While his performance was well received his fit might be a sneak peak into his upcoming Gap collection.

As spotted on Hype Beast the Chicago, Illinois native seemed to premier some of the drip that is soon to come from his inaugural YEEZY x GAP drop. While on stage Ye was seen wearing a YEEZY anorak in beige. This piece in question seems to follow his commitment over the last couple of years to a very minimalist design. The top is appears to be very roomy but cut short as the bottom falls right at Kanye’s waistline. It also features a large flap pocket on the left breast and what it seems to be another pocket on the left arm. Additionally it can be cinched by an invisible drawstring.

The “All Of The Lights” rapper originally struck a deal with the apparel brand back in June 2020. Since then rumors have arisen that senior leadership at GAP had their doubts about his ability to produce and deliver the collection on time. Earlier this year Business Of Fashion confirmed that YEEZY GAP would debut in June but only his rounded puffer jacket has been released. Former GAP CEO Mickey Drexler also revealed he told West not to do the deal with fears that his lack of corporate experience would not mesh well with GAP who is very corporate.

Nevertheless the Hype Beasts are here for all the YEEZY GAP feels. The aforementioned rounded puffer jacket sold out immediately when it went on preorder back in July.

Photo: Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage