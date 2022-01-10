Will Smith And Michaela Jaé Rodriguez Won At The Golden Globes Awards No One Could Watch

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association chose not to air the 2022 Golden Globes awards despite ongoing controversy. Will Smith and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez were some of the winners from the dark event.
As spotted on The Root, the 2022 edition of the Golden Globe Awards came and went with zero fanfare. Gone was the glitz, glamour, free-flowing champagne, witty banter, and thank you speeches. This year the production staff read the winners’ names to a ballroom at the Beverly Hilton without anyone in attendance and posted the results to Twitter. While the plan seemed like the most thoughtful approach to making sure the show goes on, but their posts missed the mark. Filled with extraneous emojis and bad puns, the tweet often failed to give enough information on the project the honorees were winning for.
Some of the winners included Will Smith (Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture) for King Richard, and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez won Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series for her work in Pose.
Below is the complete list of winners.
MOVIES
Best Movie – Drama
The Power of the Dog
Best Movie – Musical or Comedy
West Side Story
Best Movie Director
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Best Movie Actress – Drama
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Best Movie Actor – Drama
Will Smith, King Richard
Best Movie Actress – Musical or Comedy
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
Best Movie Actor – Musical or Comedy
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom
Best Movie Supporting Actor
Kodi Smit-Mcphee, The Power of the Dog
Best Supporting Actress
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Encanto, Disney
Best Movie Screenplay
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Best Movie – Non-English Language
Drive My Car, Japan
Best Movie Song
No Time To Die ,Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
Best Movie Score
Hans Zimmer,” Dune
TELEVISION
Best TV Series – Drama
Succession
Best TV Series – Musical or Comedy
“Hacks”
Best TV Actor – Drama Series
Jeremy Strong, “Succession
Best TV Actress – Drama Series
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose
Best TV Actor – Musical or Comedy
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best TV Actress – Musical or Comedy
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best TV Supporting Actress
Sarah Snook, Succession
Best TV Supporting Actor
O Yeong-su, Squid Games
Best Actor – TV limited series
Michael Keaton, “Dopesick
Best Actress – TV Limited Series
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Best Limited TV Series
The Underground Railroad
Congrats to all the winners.
Photo: Warner Bros. / King Richard