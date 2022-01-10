Will Smith And Michaela Jaé Rodriguez Won At The Golden Globes Awards No One Could Watch

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association chose not to air the 2022 Golden Globes awards despite ongoing controversy. Will Smith and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez were some of the winners from the dark event.

As spotted on The Root, the 2022 edition of the Golden Globe Awards came and went with zero fanfare. Gone was the glitz, glamour, free-flowing champagne, witty banter, and thank you speeches. This year the production staff read the winners’ names to a ballroom at the Beverly Hilton without anyone in attendance and posted the results to Twitter. While the plan seemed like the most thoughtful approach to making sure the show goes on, but their posts missed the mark. Filled with extraneous emojis and bad puns, the tweet often failed to give enough information on the project the honorees were winning for.

Some of the winners included Will Smith (Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture) for King Richard, and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez won Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series for her work in Pose.

Below is the complete list of winners.

MOVIES

Best Movie – Drama

The Power of the Dog

Best Movie – Musical or Comedy

West Side Story

Best Movie Director

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Best Movie Actress – Drama

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Best Movie Actor – Drama

Will Smith, King Richard

Best Movie Actress – Musical or Comedy

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Best Movie Actor – Musical or Comedy

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom

Best Movie Supporting Actor

Kodi Smit-Mcphee, The Power of the Dog

Best Supporting Actress

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Encanto, Disney

Best Movie Screenplay

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Best Movie – Non-English Language

Drive My Car, Japan

Best Movie Song

No Time To Die ,Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Best Movie Score

Hans Zimmer,” Dune

TELEVISION

Best TV Series – Drama

Succession

Best TV Series – Musical or Comedy

“Hacks”

Best TV Actor – Drama Series

Jeremy Strong, “Succession

Best TV Actress – Drama Series

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose

Best TV Actor – Musical or Comedy

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best TV Actress – Musical or Comedy

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best TV Supporting Actress

Sarah Snook, Succession

Best TV Supporting Actor

O Yeong-su, Squid Games

Best Actor – TV limited series

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick

Best Actress – TV Limited Series

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Best Limited TV Series

The Underground Railroad

Congrats to all the winners.

Photo: Warner Bros. / King Richard