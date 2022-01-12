LisaRaye Goes In On Ari Fletcher Following Her Disparaging Domestic Violence Comments: “She Was Out Of Line” [Video]

LisaRaye isn’t holding back when it comes to her opinion of Ari Fletcher and the offensive comments she aimed at domestic violence victims recently.

For those who aren’t aware, Fletcher was in the hot seat after she admitted to throwing tantrums in an effort to get her man to pull his gun out on her. After explaining that her relationship with Moneybagg Yo is more mature, Fletcher said she’s not used to talking things out like adults and went on to add she prefers violent responses and even eggs them on.

“Like, pull your gun out and show me like, ‘b*tch leave. I wish you would walk out the door,’ she said on the Don’t Call Me A White Girl podcast, adding “I’m going to just sit down because I got a son and I’m not trying to die – I got a son. So I’m only staying because I got a son and I don’t want you to shoot me.”

Once the interview made its rounds, Fletcher was slammed for her comments — but she defended them and attacked domestic violence victims in the process, telling them “nobody cares about what trauma happened to you,” accusing the women of “victimizing” themselves and reportedly adding “We don’t care, you’re ugly. You don’t have a man who wants to pull a gun on you.” Now, LisaRaye has chimed in, calling Ari “immature” and going on record to say she agrees with Rihanna’s decision to drop the influencer as a Savage x Fenty ambassador (just like she dropped Draya Michele).

“Shoutout to Rihanna for standing up and being an example of a woman of her word and making sure that her brand is not tarnished with any foolishness,” LisaRaye said on Fox Soul’s Cocktails with Queens show. “See that’s the difference between a social media influencer and a real celebrity and star,” she went on. “She was out of line, out of place. She was immature. For the women that look up to her, I hope that they hold her accountable for what she says. I hope that she is learning a lesson to at least come back and say, ‘you know what, I apologize.’ But she needs to give us some type of apology or narrative…”

Watch LisaRaye, Vivica A. Fox, Claudia Jordan, and Syleena Johnson speak on it below. Ari Fletcher, herself, has been a victim of domestic abuse in the past, so we hope she can come to her senses on this issue and be a better example to young women, who might be going through the same, moving forward.