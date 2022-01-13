Swinging More Than Hockey Sticks: Twitter Responds To Kodak Black Getting Twerked On In NHL Suite

Embattled rapper Kodak Black may not currently be in jail, but he was near a different kind of penalty box on Tuesday when he was caught on camera at an NHL game being vigorously twerked upon by a woman who said via Instagram that the two were on their “2nd date.”

Video footage of the spectacle, which, according to Complex, took place in a suite at FLA Live Arena during a game between the Florida Panthers and the Vancouver Canucks, has been all over social media and, well, people have had a lot to say bumping and grinding that went on outside of the hockey rink.

Some viewers assumed the two were having sex, but other people who were there and recorded it confirmed that they were just, well, having sex with their clothes on basically.

Kodak also posted footage from the game with his “date” for the evening, but that footage didn’t include the Dirty Dancing hood version incident.

But nobody cares about that wholesome content, so let’s look at how Twitter reacted to Kodak and his friend turning the stands into an impromptu BET Uncut video.

You already know Black Twitter had jokes for days.

So basically, Kodak Black is out here living his best life and that means any hockey game he attends is sure to have more than hockey sticks swinging.

Just…wow.