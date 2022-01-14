Publicist Suing LaMelo Ball For Allegedly Being Stiffed Out of Millions From PUMA Deal

Charlotte Hornets superstar LaMelo Ball isn’t stingy when it comes to sharing the basketball, but when it comes to the money, allegedly he is.

Per TMZ Sports, a publicist has slapped the youngest and honestly best Ball hooper with a lawsuit, claiming he stiffed her out of millions after helping him secure his lucrative deal with PUMA. After successfully helping Ball land a streaming deal, Amber Johnson claims that the NBA star and his team were impressed and decided to retain her services. They offered her 10% of any deal he secured and reimbursed her for anything she paid out of pocket.

Per Johnson, that decision was good because she helped set up the PUMA deal but has yet to be adequately compensated for making that happen.

Per TMZ Sports:

Johnson says she worked with Ball to get him on a video game streaming show — and things went so well, Ball and his reps asked her to work with them going forward.

In her suit, Johnson claims as part of their working relationship, Ball and his camp agreed to give her a 10 percent cut of any deal she found for the hooper. She also says they agreed to reimburse her for any out-of-pocket expenses that she incurred while working on projects for Melo.

Johnson claims a short time later, she helped Ball sign a contract with streaming service “Caffeine.”

Following that deal in 2019, Johnson says she began talking to Puma about working with Ball as well.