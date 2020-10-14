LaMelo Ball Is Officially Balling Out With Puma

LaMelo Ball has officially taken his talents to Puma.

Ball comes from the Big Baller family, led by the boisterous, hilarious, and outspoken patriarch LaVar. LaVar’s got three sons, with the eldest, Lonzo, becoming a formidable point guard in New Orleans, and now LaMelo is ready to take his talents to new heights.

The 19-year-old is forging his own path with Puma as a Brand Ambassador and seeks to shake things up, whether it be sports, culture, music, or fashion– because it’s always bigger than basketball.

The partnership begins with the Puma x LaMelo Ball T-shirt and hoodie set to release November 18 in coordination with the 2020 NBA Draft. The youngest ball brother is ready to embrace his odd road to the NBA and is ready to see Puma help him tell that story.

“I don’t know what normal is. I personally chose a different path to achieve my success because that defines who I am,” said Ball. “I know some people think I am mysterious or ‘not from here,’ and I might have to agree. I am someone who likes to be different and consider myself to be one of one. That’s the message I want to share in my upcoming projects with PUMA.”

One of the biggest off-kilter moves he made was to leave high school and finish out his pre-professional career out in Lithuania. But it worked out well since his explosive play and sharpshooting has led to all projections saying he goes second in the draft to the Golden State Warriors.

“LaMelo’s physical gifts and dynamic play on the court, as well as his unique sense of personal style, make him a natural fit for PUMA,” said Adam Petrick, Global Director of Brand and Marketing at PUMA. “We are thrilled to add him to our roster of talented athletes and at just 19 years old, we can’t wait to see his impact on the broader culture surrounding basketball.”