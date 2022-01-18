Mike Tyson and Jake Paul Don’t Have a Fight Lined Up Yet, Despite Rumors Saying Otherwise

Yesterday (Jan. 18), London-based tabloid publication The Sun broke the news of a pending exhibition fight between Youtuber Jake Paul and heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson. According to the outlet, a source said the pair was working on a pay-per-view bout for later this year, and the anonymous party said it is expected to generate as much as £36M ($49M).

Multiple outlets picked up the story, and fight fans were eager to learn when to start placing bets. But Tyson immediately went on his Twitter page after The Sun ran the piece and shot the rumors down. “This is new to me,” he wrote on his page. “I saw Jake in St. Barths and he never mentioned it.”

Jo Mignano, Tyson’s PR representative, has since also come out to clear up any confusion. She told Forbes Magazine that any news of the sort is “totally false,” and while Tyson “thinks the Paul brothers are great,” he doesn’t have a deal on the table right now “nor will he fight either one of them.”

The story likely caught fire based on statements “The Baddest Man on The Planet” made last year on his show Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson. “Yes. Hell, I would fight [the Paul brothers],” Tyson said last October when asked about a hypothetical matchup. “They would fight me. That would make a lot of money. Hundred million dollars, they do anything, they don’t mind getting beat up for a hundred million dollars.”

And in another exclusive interview last October with The Sun, Tyson revealed there was a fight scheduled for February 2022 where he should be facing “a really stimulating opponent.” However, Tyson has reportedly become chummier with the Paul brothers, so the desire to fight either Jake or Logan Paul has probably cooled some.

Neither of the Paul brothers has given any public statement about the story yet. But retired UFC middleweight champ Michael Bisping shared his thoughts on what a faceoff might look like between the younger Paul brother and one of the greatest fighters to ever step foot into the squared circle. Watch the clip below, and tell us if Jake Paul really has a shot!