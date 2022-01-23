50 Cent, Van Lathan, & Mona Scott-Young Team Up For New WeTV Series, ‘Hip Hop Homicides’

A new eight-part series that explores the rap community’s long history with murder and death will air on WeTV and ALLBLK later this year. 50 Cent is producing the program, called Hip Hop Homicides, through his media company G-Unit Film & Television, while Mona Scott-Young will also co-produce the show via Monami Productions and with Lionsgate.

“50 and I created this show in response to the disturbing number of murders in hip-hop,” said Scott-Young in a statement per Deadline, . “With this boots-on-the-ground investigative series, we will look to closely examine and explore leads surrounding these cases with the hope of finally providing loved ones with answers.” Van Lathan, former TMZ correspondent and co-host of the podcast Higher Learning, will be the host for Hip Hop Homicides, too.

Fiddy issued his own statement about his involvement with the venture. “G-Unit Film and Television has thrived by telling real stories,” he wrote. As I continue to grow my current slate, premium non-scripted programming will be a major focus. Hip-hop loves things that are damaged. This series will shed light on the artists that didn’t make it through the struggle.”

The G-Unit captain was much more animated about the show on social media, though. He captioned his IG post with with the following: “New 🔥Heat on the way WE tv, HIPHOP HOMICIDES GLG🚦GreenLightGang 🎯bulls eye another hit.”

P. Frank Williams, producer and showrunner on multiple related projects in the past (i.e. BET’s American Gangster, FOX’s two-hour 2017 special Who Shot Biggie and Tupac, TV One’s Unsung series, etc.) will also be involved in the show’s development.

Williams shared the news on his own IG page with this message: “PRESSURE🎬💪🏾Out here grinding! NEW SHOW ALERT!!! Mona Scott-Young X 50 Cent X Van Lathan X P. Frank X Vanessa Satten equals history making TV! Super amped about our new series Hip Hop Homicides on @wetv thank u @vsatten @mastermyndbrett @monascottyoung @50cent @vanlathan and the whole crew! Let’s honor these fallen soldiers the right way!”